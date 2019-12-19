Anti-CAA protests: 14 Metro stations shut in Delhi, barricaded roads lead to congestion

Over a dozen Metro stations were shut and several arterial routes witnessed heavy congestion due to police barricading to prevent people from reaching protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) scheduled in the Capital on Thursday.

Metro stations, including Jamia Milia Islamia, as well as major transit points such as Mandi House were made to down their shutters due to multiple protests organised by groups in the heart of the city.

Traffic congestion prevailed across the city with the situation reported to be worse on border areas as the Delhi police barricaded roads and imposed traffic restrictions.

The movement of traffic from Gurgaon to Delhi and Noida to Delhi was among the worst affected as police has barricaded the roads to detect movement of protesters.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) ordered 14 stations, including Central Secretariat, Jamia Milia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Munirka, Lal Qila, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk, to be closed down due to security reasons.

Ritu Raj, a DLF Phase-3 resident, went to drop his relative at the IGI. He left at 8 a.m. from U block and remained caught in traffic jam till 9.15 a.m. The relative ended up missing his flight to Chennai at 9.30.

The traffic jam extended from Raajokri flyover to IFFCO Chowk which is around 5 km from the point of barricading by the Delhi police on the Delhi-Gurugram border. The congestion then spread a further five kilometres till the Signature Towers on the Gurugram side due to restriction on entry to Delhi.

Commuters took to Facebook and Twitter to share their experiences and caution fellow drivers headed towards Delhi.

Various groups have announced protests at Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, Red Fort and India Gate. The traffic restrictions have been imposed to stop the movement of protesters from Delhi-NCR, a police officer said.

The Delhi Police and Gurugram police Twitter handles were regularly advising motorists to take alternative roads because of the restrictions imposed due to the protests.