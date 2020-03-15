Anti-CAA protesters stay put amid virus scare

NEW DELHI

15 March 2020

‘Will not call off movement till Acts are revoked’

Amid COVID-19 scare, women protesters at Shaheen Bagh and Hauz Rani on Saturday said that “panic” around the virus would not make them call off their movement against the citizenship law, the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the National Population Register (NPR).

The protesters, who have been on a sit-in for a few months now, said that “adequate precautionary steps” were being taken to safeguard themselves against COVID-19. Nasreen Banu, a regular at the Hauz Rani protest site, said: “We are taking all kinds of precautions possible and are covering our mouths while speaking to people and washing our hands regularly. Our houses are in close proximity so we can go there whenever we want to get cleaned up. We are also trying to keep the children a little away from the crowds.”

“We will continue to sit here as long as we don’t get it in writing that the CAA-NRC-NPR will be revoked by the Centre. As long as Shaheen Bagh is there, we will continue to sit here,” she added.

At Shaheen Bagh, women protesters who have been on a sit-in for nearly 90 days now echoed the resolve.