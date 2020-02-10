Anti-CAA protesters back at Gate No. 7 of Jamia

Two days after protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), held in front of Jamia Millia Islamia here, were shifted owing to the Delhi Assembly elections, demonstrators returned to Gate number 7 on Sunday.

Following directions from the police, the university had asked those protesting under the banner of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) to clear the area in view of the elections and to “avoid any untoward situation”. While agreeing to the demands of the authorities, the JCC, in a statement, condemned the university administration for “using the elections” as an excuse to have the protesters removed from the site. It, however, stated that they “recognise that the electoral process is an essential element of the democratic functioning of the state” and that they would “corporate fully in the free and fair conduct of the elections”.

Barricades which had blocked the road in front of the university since the beginning of December 2019 were removed, allowing free passage to vehicles and people. As a temporary arrangement, the protest was moved to Gate number 4 of the university, without occupying the road.

After the elections were held on Saturday, barricades and tents were put up at the site once more in the evening following dialogue with authorities, Armaz, a JCC volunteer, said.

While hundreds of people arrived at the site and scores of women from surrounding areas gathered near the stage, the number of people here on Sunday afternoon were fewer than on previous weekends.

Speakers appealed to the protesters that they must continue to take to the streets and register their protest until the CAA was repealed, even if they had doubts about how long the demonstrations would go on.

Some also arrived from Gujarat to stand in support of the movement.

Following the firing incident at the university, members of the JCC have now started frisking everyone before letting them go near the stage at the protest site. Apart from this, various art installations, such as a “detention centre”, a model of India Gate, various poster exhibitions, sections for reading books and newspapers have remained part of the demonstration.