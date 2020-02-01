Anti-CAA protest outside varsity continues despite firing incident

A day after a student was shot at outside Jamia Millia Islamia, hundreds of people, including students and people from nearby areas, converged at the same spot where the incident took place and continued their protest against the amended Citizenship Act as well as to denounce Delhi Police on Friday.

“They are trying to make us afraid,” said Aleena Ariz (21), an engineering student at the university. She argued that they had witnessed worst violence on the night of December 15 than the Thursday’s shooting.

Ms. Ariz highlighted that the ‘incendiary’ statements made by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur had encouraged the shooter to carry out the attack.

“Since action was not taken against him, people thought it was okay to say such statements... leaders should condemn this,” said Ms. Ariz.

Salman Ali, who lives near the university, said that fewer people had come for the protest given that a fear had been created. “When something like this happen in broad daylight, of course you’d be afraid,” he said. Despite being instructed not to step out by his family, he decided to attend the protest.

Amid chants of “Azadi” and “Delhi police hai hai”, voices from the speakers at the protest site appealed to the people to come out without any fear and protest wherever they wanted.

“They want us to get scared and retaliate. But nothing like that happened. Everything is going peacefully,” said Mohammed Asif (18).

Wall of art

On the boundary wall of the university where several murals have been painted, a new painting depicting a shooter aiming his gun at Mahatma Gandhi while policemen stood at the background cheering him up, came up on Friday. Adjacent to it was a mural depicting a police pesonnel beating up a student inside the university library.