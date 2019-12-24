Delhi

Anti-CAA protest in Jamia enters eighth day

The protests against the amended Citizenship Act at Jamia Millia Islamia entered its eight day on Monday, with hundreds continuing to throng the streets outside the university.

Students from several schools in Noornagar, Batla House and Okhla also attended the protests on Monday.

The Jamia students, demanding withdrawal of the amendments in the law, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that his government has never discussed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after coming to power for the first time in 2014.

The students wanted to know as to how many detention centres the government would build if all Muslims, Christians and other minorities are “outsiders” and “illegal migrants”.

The students alleged that Mr. Modi had developed “sudden love” for the police forces.

Ashish Jha, a Jamia student, while addressing the protesters, said: “This government did not lodge a single case when policemen were beaten up in courts a month back.

“They had no love for the policemen then. Now, when the police have thrashed students at Jamia, AMU and other universities , they are terming officers as martyrs. What about the students and others who died in U.P.?”

