Anti-CAA protesters block road outside Jaffarabad Metro station in Delhi

NEW DELHI

23 February 2020 10:18 IST

The entry and exit gates of the station have been closed as a precautionary measure, according to police

More than 1,000 people, mostly women, staging a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAA) blocked the road outside Jaffarabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning.

The entry and exit gates of the station were closed as a precautionary measure, police said.

Alok Kumar, Joint CP (Eastern Range), said that protesters had blocked road number 66 that connected Seelampur and Maujpur while another carriageway was open for traffic. “We are managing traffic at another carriageway. The blockage has caused traffic congestion in the area. We have deployed additional security personnel in the area,” he said.

On Saturday night, a group of protesters blocked the road outside Jaffarabad metro station, Mr. Kumar said. Police persuaded them to clear it and they dispersed but on Sunday morning a large group of protesters again blocked the road and refused to leave.

Police said a large group of people from the nearby protest site marched towards Jaffarabad metro station and blocked it.

“We had called an Imam from the local mosque to request protesters to clear the road but protesters refused to listen to him,” said a police officer.