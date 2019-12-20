Delhi

Anti-CAA protest: Cong leader Sharmistha Mukherjee detained near Amit Shah’s residence

A group of women Congress workers were detained from outside the house of Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday and taken to Mandir Marg police station in a bus, police said.

Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee was among those detained, they said.

Ms. Mukherjee is the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

