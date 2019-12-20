Delhi

Anti-CAA protest: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained during march to Jantar Mantar

Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained near Daryaganj during a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday.

According to Bhim Army, the police tried to detain Mr. Azad at Jama Masjid but he managed to get away. However, he was later detaimed near Daryaganj.

The massive protest march led by Bhim Army against the citizenship law, despite the police denying permission to it, comes a day after thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital defying security clampdown and prohibitory orders.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 2:45:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/anti-caa-protest-bhim-army-chief-chandrashekhar-azad-detained-during-march-to-jantar-mantar/article30357852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY