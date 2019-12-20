Anti-CAA protest: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained during march to Jantar Mantar

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained near Daryaganj during a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday.

According to Bhim Army, the police tried to detain Mr. Azad at Jama Masjid but he managed to get away. However, he was later detaimed near Daryaganj.

The massive protest march led by Bhim Army against the citizenship law, despite the police denying permission to it, comes a day after thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital defying security clampdown and prohibitory orders.