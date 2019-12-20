Anti-CAA protest: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained during march to Jantar Mantar

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained near Daryaganj during a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday.
According to Bhim Army, the police tried to detain Mr. Azad at Jama Masjid but he managed to get away. However, he was later detaimed near Daryaganj.
The massive protest march led by Bhim Army against the citizenship law, despite the police denying permission to it, comes a day after thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital defying security clampdown and prohibitory orders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.