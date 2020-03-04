Anti-CAA march called off as police detain 185 students

A march from Ramlila Maidan to Jantar Mantar called by Young India, a coalition of student organisations from across the country, against the CAA and the violence in north-east Delhi had to be called off after Delhi Police detained 185 students who gathered at the Ramlila Maidan. The organisers then asked the students to assemble at Jantar Mantar directly for the protest.

Addressing the gathering, activist Umar Khalid said that on February 29, a pro-CAA march was allowed in the heart of Delhi in which provocative slogans were raised, but a peaceful march by the youth was not allowed and students were being detained for raising their voice.

“The police is detaining and arresting those who are raising their voice against the government which shows the government’s real face and how scared they are of the anti-CAA movement. This shows that the Dadis of Shaheen Bagh have won as the government is trying to silence the protesters with violence just like Nathuram Godse silenced Gandhiji,” Mr. Khalid said.

He added that Prime Minister had “Nathuram Godse in his heart but Gandhiji on his tongue”. Mr. Khalid urged all those present at the rally not to welcome officers who come to their homes to collect data for the National Population Register and to continue to oppose the CAA.

Also addressing the gathering, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad called for the arrest of those who were responsible for the violence in north-east Delhi and urged the youth to continue their fight to save the Constitution and democratic values.

185 detained

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that they have detained 185 people. “The permission for the march was rejected and duly communicated to the organisers. The protesters who came to Ramlila ground were detained swiftly and removed from there to Khatu Shyam Stadium, PS Hari Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana,” said the police.

The police also stepped up the security at Jantar Mantar by frisking people and video graphed all those who entered there. Several students said that they were questioned as to why they were participating in the rally.

Young India also demanded the Delhi government to immediately reject NPR and NRC exercise by passing a resolution in the State Assembly.