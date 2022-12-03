Anti-Brahmin slogans: JNU issues 6-point advisory

December 03, 2022 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

A day after walls on JNU’s campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, the university asked all its centres to install CCTV cameras and instructed students and staff members to remain vigilant to prevent such incidents in the future. The university issued a six-point advisory on Friday asking all schools/centres to — have a single entry/exit point, maintain entry/exit register, install CCTV cameras on each floor and ensure adequate lighting in corridors.

It also advised that an orientation programme be conducted to sensitise the JNU community from time to time. JNU’s teacher and student bodies have condemned the incident.

