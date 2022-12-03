Anti-Brahmin slogans: JNU issues 6-point advisory

December 03, 2022 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

:

A day after walls on JNU’s campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, the university asked all its centres to install CCTV cameras and instructed students and staff members to remain vigilant to prevent such incidents in the future. The university issued a six-point advisory on Friday asking all schools/centres to — have a single entry/exit point, maintain entry/exit register, install CCTV cameras on each floor and ensure adequate lighting in corridors.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also advised that an orientation programme be conducted to sensitise the JNU community from time to time. JNU’s teacher and student bodies have condemned the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US