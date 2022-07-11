‘Anthropology as an optional subject is high scoring’

The subject also helps in preparing for general essays and general studies papers: Dr. Lakshmaiah

Dr. P. V. Lakshmaiah addressing the seminar, organised by The Hindu’s Future India Club in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From day one of preparation for the civil service examination, aspirants should think like administrators to understand people’s perceptions, said noted academician and anthropologist Dr. P. V. Lakshmaiah during a seminar in the Capital on Sunday.

Addressing aspiring civil servants at a seminar on on ‘How to crack civil services exam at a young age through Anthropology Optional’ organised by The Hindu’s Future India Club in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, he said Anthropology is a high scoring optional subject as the questions are direct.

Speaking further about opting for Anthropology, he said as the subject holistically covers all areas, it helps in general essays and general studies papers as well. “One will have only a few minutes to write an answer in the mains exam. Only those who could summarise the given topic and present its gist will be able to succeed,” Dr. Lakshmaiah said.