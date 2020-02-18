Another video surfaces of ‘police brutality’ in Jamia Millia Islamia

Though several videos of alleged police brutality inside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) premises, including its library, have been doing the rounds since December 15 last year, the police have refuted all claims.

The latest video related to the incident of “violence” surfaced on Monday in which students can be seen folding hands in front of policemen as they are attacked by men carrying sticks and wearing riot gear.

In the latest video, purportedly from the old library, women students can be seen leaving the library with hands folded, followed by male students as policemen charge at them.

In the video, Delhi Police officers can be seen attacking the students brutally with sticks inside the library. The video also shows students trying to flee to save themselves.

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal had denied that the force had entered the library. While speaking to the media two days after the violence, when 10 people had been arrested on charges of rioting among others, Mr. Biswal had said: “The police did not enter the library.” He had also said that the matter was under investigation. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch, which has been probing the matter.

Forensic examination

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said all the videos received by Delhi Police, including the latest ones, were being examined and would be sent for forensic examination. “The Special Investigation Team probing the violence will analyse the videos and establish the sequence of events,” he said.

Another claim made by Delhi Police, which raised questions, was denial over opening fire on December 15 when the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests were under way. The police maintained that no gunshots were fired till a video surfaced in January showing policemen opening fire.

In the video, two policemen can be seen pulling out their service pistols and firing three shots in the direction of the protesters and then running away. The video was shot on Mathura Road on December 15.

The police later called it “an act of self-defence”.