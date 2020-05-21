DelhiNew Delhi 21 May 2020 00:25 IST
Another Rohini jail staff infected
The assistant superintendent at Rohini jail has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.
“Around 3-4 days ago, he reported high sugar level and sore throat, following which he was asked to stay at home and rest. Meanwhile, he went to DDU Hospital for a virus test... his report came back positive on Tuesday,” a senior jail official said.
He lives in the Tihar residential complex and his family has been quarantined.
Earlier, 15 inmates and a head warden at the jail had tested positive.
