Another Rohini jail staff infected

The assistant superintendent at Rohini jail has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

“Around 3-4 days ago, he reported high sugar level and sore throat, following which he was asked to stay at home and rest. Meanwhile, he went to DDU Hospital for a virus test... his report came back positive on Tuesday,” a senior jail official said.

He lives in the Tihar residential complex and his family has been quarantined.

Earlier, 15 inmates and a head warden at the jail had tested positive.