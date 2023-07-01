ADVERTISEMENT

Another railway official bound down in electrocution case

July 01, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The spot at the New Delhi railway station where a 34-year-old woman died of electrocution. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi Police has bound down another railway official in connection with the death of a 34-year-old woman due to electrocution at the New Delhi railway station, officers said on Friday.

DCP (Railways) Apoorva Gupta said Gopal Kumar, 37, Senior Section Engineer, Delhi Division, was asked to join the ongoing police probe. The officer added that the official was bound down under CrPC Section 41(1)A following interrogation.

In a case where a person is bound down, they are not booked under any legal provision but are released subject to the condition that they appear before police for further investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, another Senior Section Engineer, Bharat Bhushan, was bound down under the same provisions.

Sakshi Ahuja died Sunday morning after stepping into a puddle in which electric current flowed from a damaged cable.

