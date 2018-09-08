Another proposal gets nod

The Delhi Development Authority on Friday approved a proposal to facilitate setting up of microbreweries in the Capital. It was approved in a meeting chaired by Delhi-Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

“The proposal to facilitate the setting up of microbreweries up to 500-litre per day capacity in restaurants, hotels and clubs has been approved in the authority meeting. However, this is subject to installation of on-site waste water treatment facility and compliance with related no objection certificates or licences required,” said a DDA official.

The proposal will be placed in the public domain to invite stakeholders to put forth their suggestions and objections, the official added.

Meanwhile, a proposal to allow a minimum of 60% floor area to include hotel space or rooms, exhibition spaces and meeting spaces has also been approved. “On the other hand, the retail trade, office space, service apartments and related activities shall be allowed up to a maximum of 40% of floor area,” said the official.

The official added that both the proposals will be placed in the public domain to invite stakeholders to put forth their suggestions and objections.