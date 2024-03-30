ADVERTISEMENT

Another plea filed in HC to remove Kejriwal as Delhi CM

March 30, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - New Delhi

“If the CM commits a breach of constitutional trust himself, then whether the Governor can dismiss the CM,’ asks the petitioner.

The Hindu Bureau

Arvind Kejriwal

Another petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking the removal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post following his arrest in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

Also read: Explained | The controversy around the Delhi excise policy  

On Thursday, the court had, while rejecting the earlier plea, said that it “is of the view that there is no scope for judicial interference. It is for the other wing of the government to examine the issue”.

In the fresh plea, the petitioner Vishnu Gupta, referring to a Supreme Court ruling, asked, “If the CM commits a breach of constitutional trust himself, then whether the Governor can dismiss the CM.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US