Another hit-and-run at Civil Lines

In a tragic coincidence, a 22-year-old student was grievously injured after being hit by a high-end car in North Delhi’s Civil Lines on Tuesday, the first anniversary of the Mercedes hit-and-run incident in which 32-year-old Siddharth Sharma was killed in the same area.

The car has been traced and the owner has been identified as one Manish Jain, said the police. No arrest had been made till late Wednesday night. The victim, Trinesh Kumar, a resident of Mori Gate, is currently admitted at Lok Nayan Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and is out of danger, said the police. He is pursuing an UG course from Delhi University’s open learning programme.

The incident was reported in Civil Lines police station limits late on Tuesday, said DCP (North) Jatin Narwal. Trinesh’s friend Yashasvi Gupta, who was with him at the time, lodged a police complaint and a case of negligent driving was registered. The police are also probing if the driver was drunk.

According to the police, the incident happened around 10.45 p.m. Trinesh and Yashasvi were headed towards the latter’s home in GTB Nagar on their motorbikes. As they reached Civil Lines Metro Station’s traffic signal, a speeding white car, coming from the other side, took a sharp U-turn at the signal and hit Trinesh’s motorcycle handle. He lost balance and fell on the road suffering grievous injuries. The car, meanwhile, sped away and a shocked Yashasvi failed to note down the number. He, informed the PCR, which sent a team to the spot.

On April 4, 2016, Siddharth Sharma, a business consultant, was walking home when a black Mercedes being driven by a minor hit him in the Civil Lines area, killing him on the spot.