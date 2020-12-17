Another farmer dies during protest

As many as 22 have died so far, according to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

A farmer from Punjab’s Tungwali village died on Thursday during the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s farm laws in Tikri (Delhi-Bahadurgarh border).

The 37-year-old Jai Singh was declared brought dead at Bahadurgarh civil hospital, where he was taken for medical aid.

“The patient was brought dead. Initially, for doctors who attended to him in the emergency department, it appeared to be cardiac arrest. However, the final cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report,” Sanjay Dahiya, chief medical officer of Bahadurgarh government hospital, told The Hindu.

“I woke him [Jai Singh] at around 4 a.m for tea, but he didn’t respond. After routine work [seva], we had slept together in the night at the makeshift tent,” Viker Singh, a farmer told The Hindu.

“Jai and I had come to Tikri to participate in the ongoing agitation. We reached here on December 15 and since then had been involved in the protest day and night. Jai is survived by his wife and three children – two daughters and one son. He had a small piece of land, nearly 2 acres, in his village,” Mr. Viker Singh said.

Sukhjinder Singh, another fellow farmer, said after realising that Jai was not responding, they informed the police and took him to the civil hospital at Bahadurgarh.

According to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which has been spearheading the agitation, at least 22 protesters have died during the farmers’ protests on Delhi’s border over the past 20 days.