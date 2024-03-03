ADVERTISEMENT

Another dog attack: pitbull bites seven-year-old girl

March 03, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening when the neighbour’s pitbull pounced on her and dragged her into an alleyway (Picture for representative purpose) | Photo Credit: File Photo

A seven-year-old girl was attacked and bitten by a pet pitbull in Shahdara, the police said on Saturday. The girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening when the neighbour’s pitbull pounced on her and dragged her into an alleyway, an officer said. Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, the police have registered a case against the owner — a man named Shivanand Bhaskar — under Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 337 (causing hurt) of the IPC. Meanwhile, the father of the one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on February 24, has approached the High Court seeking a compensation of ₹50 lakh.

Delhi

