Another accused held in Jahangirpuri violence case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested another accused in the Jahangirpuri clashes this year.

The accused, identified as Sanwar Malik, 29, has been accused of ‘instigating the crowd’, assaulting police officers on duty and pelting stones during the riots.

DCP Vichitra Veer said that Malik was absconding for months and was hiding in West Bengal and other States. “He was declared as a proclaimed offender by the Rohini court,” the DCP said.

The police received information regarding Malik that he had come to Jahangirpuri for some time and was soon planning to leave.

When a police team went to raid his house in Jahangirpuri, Malik tried to flee and even the locals started throwing stones at the officers

FIR lodged

Eventually, Malik was overpowered and arrested. Officers said that another FIR has been lodged against Malik and the residents for obstructing the police from doing their duty. During his interrogation, Malik said that he worked as a ragpicker in the area. He is also involved in six other criminal cases. “He was involved in instigating his accomplices during the riots and also threw glass bottles at the crowd and assaulted police officers,” the police said.

A total of 38 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident so far when clashes broke out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpur on April 16. Nearly nine people, including police personnel, sustained injuries in the violence.

An over 2,000-page chargesheet has also been filed in the Rohini court against all the accused, claiming that the riots were pre-planned in continuation of the anti-CAA-NRC movement and meetings regarding the planning were held under the garb of social gatherings.