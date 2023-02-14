Another accused held in Jahangirpuri riots case

February 14, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

A 24-year-old man, an accused in the last year’s communal riots in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said the accused, Salman alias Suleman, was involved in stone pelting as well as conspiracy of the riots. “We interrogated him after his arrest and found out that he was actively involved in the planning and execution of riots. He was also involved in stone pelting during the clashed,” the officer told The Hindu.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Jitendra Kumar Meena said the police received a tip-off on February 11 about a person allegedly involved in the riots. “Based on the inputs and collected information, a trap was laid near Mangal Bazaar, Mahendra Park, and a person was nabbed. He was later identified as Salman, a resident of Jahangirpuri slums,” the DCP said.

The police have so far arrested 46 people, including two juveniles in the Jahangirpuri clashes, the DCP said. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Last year on April 16, clashes broke out between two communities following a Shobha Yatra procession to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti. Eight police personnel and a local residents were injured in the violence which included stone pelting and vandalism.

Salman had been frequently changing his location since the riots and had been in hiding at his relatives’ places in West Bengal and Mumbai, before returning to Delhi, the DCP said. Mr. Meena also said that the accused is a drug addict and wanted to earn fame in the area by showing his dominance.

Mr. Meena added Salman has been involved in two crime cases in the past, and had been absconding since the Jahangirpuri clashes. A bounty of ₹25,000 had also been announced on his arrest.

Salman had come out on bail in one of the previous cases in January 2021, and “again started committing criminal activities”, the police said.