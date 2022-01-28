Another accused held in Gogi murder case

New Delhi

Was involved in murder of rival gangster Jitender Gogi in Rohini court last year

A wanted gangster who was allegedly part of planning and killing rival gangster Jitender Gogi inside the Rohini courtroom last year, was arrested by a team of Delhi Police Special Cell officials said on Thursday.

According to DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, the accused was identified as Naveen alias Bhanja, who was carrying a bounty of Rs. 50,000. “He was previously involved in several heinous criminal cases of MCOCA, attempt to murder, extortion and Arms Act, registered at several police stations,” the DCP said, adding that Naveen was a sharpshooter belonging to the gang of Neeraj Bawania.

Police said that they had received a tip-off at the Special Cell’s office regarding the movement of Naveen near Meerut-Muzaffarnagar Toll Gate following which on January 22 and 23, a police team rushed to the spot and laid a trap. The accused was approaching the area in his vehicle and tried to flee on spotting police but was eventually overpowered by officers, the DCP said.

During his interrogation, Naveen allegedly disclosed to the police that, apart from other cases lodged against him, he was responsible for supplying the weapons which were used by the two deceased co-accused, Jagdeep Singh and Rahul, who were shot down by police after they disguised themselves as lawyers and shot dead Jitender Gogi while he was being produced at a Rohini courtroom in September last year. “He procured the weapon from main conspirator Tillu Tajpuria and supplied it to the two accused. He also helped them enter the courtroom,” DCP Yadav said.