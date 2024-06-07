The annual edition of National School of Drama’s theatre festival this year features some of the finest plays curated by the NSD Repertory Company.

“The plays going on stage belong to different genres revolving around comedy, sarcasm, wit, mythology, patriotism and more,” says chief of the repertory group Rajesh Singh.

Each play is being staged twice or thrice to enable people to come and enjoy good theatre, a live art form, he adds. The festival started with the play Taj Mahal ka Tender and will conclude with Babuji.

The balance between live music, dialogues, props and costumes are the hallmark of good plays. Babuji, a musical play by Vaibhanshu Yadav presents the life of Babuji or Lallan Singh, expanding on the emotional narratives and lending a deep connection between the characters played on stage and as existing in real life.

The other plays to be staged over the next seven days include Maee Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun (June 7), Laila Majnu (June 8, 9), Bayen (June 10 ,11, 12) and Babuji (June 13, 14, 15).

Maee Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun presents a feminist narrative portraying how women are shackled by a patriarchal society and struggle to fight it out to fulfil their aspirations. While Laila Majnu is the classic love story, Bayen takes a strong stand against the socio-economic disparities and the caste system to highlight the lives of the marginalised.

Talking about the theatre fest, Rajeshsays, the plays are an escape from the daily hustle and a treat for drama lovers. “The actors and directors leave no stone unturned in the preparation. People realise the importance of theatre and its authenticity that adds value to our cultural heritage,” he adds.

There is a lot to learn and unlearn from the classical plays as they cast a timeless allure, says Dilip Kumar, a professor of Hindi literature, who attends the annual festival regularly.

MUDIT AGGARWAL and RIDHIMA THAREJA

At The Abhimanch and Sanmukh auditorium, National School of Drama, House 1, Bahawalpur, Bhagwan Das Rd, opposite PNB Bank, Mandi House; Till June 15; 3:30pm to 7:00pm; Tickets priced between ₹50 and ₹400 available on BookMyShow