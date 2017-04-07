Delhi

Annual painting competition

The Hindu is set to host its annual painting competition, “Thyrocare Young World Painting Competition” in the Capital.

The competition will be held in Central Delhi at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There are two categories for participants to register, including junior and senior, for Classes IV-VI and Classes VII-IX respectively.

The topic will be given on the spot. The results will be announced after the competition and winners will be felicitated with a trophy and a certificate.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 2, 2020 11:41:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/annual-painting-competition/article17856977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY