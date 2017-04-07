The Hindu is set to host its annual painting competition, “Thyrocare Young World Painting Competition” in the Capital.

The competition will be held in Central Delhi at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There are two categories for participants to register, including junior and senior, for Classes IV-VI and Classes VII-IX respectively.

The topic will be given on the spot. The results will be announced after the competition and winners will be felicitated with a trophy and a certificate.