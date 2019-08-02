Annual health check-up must for govt. staff

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday accorded in-principle approval to the mandatory annual health check-up scheme for all Delhi government employees aged 40 years and above.

The mandatory health check-up shall be made part of their annual performance assessment report to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

“With the introduction of this scheme, all employees of Delhi government will be eligible for annual health check-up scheme with the introduction of this scheme. The scheme shall benefit approximately 1.5 lakh employees currently working in Delhi government. Such facilities were so far available to IAS officers and Group A Civil Services Officers only,” read the statement from the L-G’s office.

It added that the introduction of the scheme will prove to be a milestone in ensuring good health for all the employees under Government of NCT Delhi and would go a long way in improving the overall productivity and efficiency of the administration.

The employee concerned will be able to visit any of the authorized/empanelled hospitals for annual health check-up and will be eligible for reimbursement for the same.