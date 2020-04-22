‘Announce special package or release funds to pay salaries’

The various industry associations in Gurugram on Tuesday demanded the State and Central governments to announce a special economic package or disburse the funds from the Provident Fund Organisation, Labour Welfare Fund or the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation to pay wages to the workers for April.

It also said the industrial sector was financially stressed. The office-bearers of 14 industrial associations on Tuesday called on Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri in this regard and submitted a memorandum.

Wait till May 3 now

The associations also expressed their resentment over the penal provisions such as registration of a First Information Report in case of violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down for resumption of the industrial activity post-April 20, and said that a majority of the industries were discouraged by this and now preferred to wait till the end of the second phase of the lockdown on May 3. Gurgaon Industrial Association president J.N. Mangla, leading the delegation of around a dozen representatives from the MSMEs, said the payment of wages to the workers amid lockdown remained the biggest challenge for them.

He added that the industry was already financially stressed for almost a year now and the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak had hit it further. Mr. Mangla said the industry had paid full payment to the workers for March but the payment for the ongoing month remains a challenge. He said the contributions to various funds were made by the employers and the employees and must be utilised by the government in these difficult times to pay salaries to the workers.

NCR Chamber of Commerce and Industry president H.P. Yadav, also part of the delegation, said the penal provisions such as registration of cases and the sealing of premises in case of violation of SOPs were discouraging for the industry to resume their operations. He said initially the industrialists were upbeat about resuming the operations but were discouraged due to the stringent provisions and most of them now preferred to wait till May 3.

He said conditions such as maintaining social distancing during the operations and on transportation of the employees were not practical. “It would take almost three times the usual number of buses to transport the employees as per the SOPs. Also, it is not possible to maintain the stipulated distance of one metre during the work hours for many industries. Besides, no company can arrange for the workers to stay inside its premises maintaining the social distancing norms,” said Mr. Yadav. He added that the remaining migrant labours would also return to their hometowns after the lockdown if the industry did not resume operations now.

Mr. Yadav rued the lack of support for the MSMEs from the Union government unlike in countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Spain and Italy. He also demanded to waive Goods and Services Tax, Income Tax and loan on interest.

Mr. Yadav said they had written to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister in this regard several times, but there was no reply.

Mr. Mangla said the industry could not run in isolation without the support of repair and spare parts shops.