Anna Nagar JJ cluster residents shifted from tent to school

‘Officials said they will move residents to a permanent place in 10 days’

Twelve days after 12 houses were swept away at Anna Nagar JJ cluster, after which residents started living in open tents, they have been shifted to a school in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Friday morning.

The development comes after The Hindu reported how the residents were living in tents in pitiable conditions for 12 days since the incident on July 19.

A resident identified as Kuber Chandra Kotiyal, a security guard by profession, said that on Friday morning, local AAP MLA Praveen Kumar along with officials from the District Magistrate’s office had come to the tents and told the residents that they were shifting them to Andhra Education Society School after which a bus was provided. “The officials also said that they would move us to a permanent place in the next 10 days,” he said.

Talking about the living condition, the residents said it was better than the tents. “We are now at least in a clean space and don’t have to worry about rain, heat, insects and electricity,” he said.

The residents said that they have been allotted four rooms and four toilets along with mattresses. “People from an NGO also came and distributed essential items. At the moment, we are satisfied but still waiting for a roof over our head,” said Santosh.

The MLA said that, “About 50 families have been shifted. They have facilities of water, electricity and toilets. Food is also being provided to them. Government is also in talks with Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to help provide them the flats that have been constructed by them but it’ll take a month or more,” he said.