‘Anjali, Shraddha murder cases show glaring gaps in policing’

February 22, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said recent incidents of crime in the city, including the Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case and Shraddha Walkar’s murder, exhibit “a glaring lacuna in policing at the field level”.

The L-G made the comments while addressing the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) conference at the Police Headquarters in Delhi.

“The recent incident of a woman being murdered and chopped into multiple pieces and thrown across Delhi came to light months after the crime was committed. Among other cases, that another woman was hit and then dragged by a car on New Year’s Eve when police patrolling and checkpoints are supposed to be strengthened multifold…, somehow exhibit glaring lacuna in policing at the field level. The DCPs need to look into it with the aim of rectifying the same with immediate effect,” Mr. Saxena said.

Several questions were raised over Delhi Police’s preparedness and functioning following the Sultanpuri hit-and-run incident and Shraddha Walkar’s murder. Anjali Singh, 20, was killed after a car hit her scooter on January 1 and she was dragged under it for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala before the occupants of the car abandoned her body. In the Mehrauli murder case, 26-year-old Shraddha Walker was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, 28, in May last year, who then cut her body into multiple pieces and dumped them at various locations in the city. However, the crime came to light in November.

“I would also advise due diligence and abundant caution on part of DCPs in interacting with the media in light of such grave incidents. The sensitivities of the victim, their families and the collective conscience of society at large should always be kept at the forefront whenever interacting with the media. At the same time, my advice would also be for the DCPs to proactively engage with the media about the positive works being undertaken by them,” the L-G added.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Mr. Saxena said, “The NCRB data show that Delhi stands at the third place in terms of cases of violent crime per lakh population. It is second across the country in terms of crime against women despite the fact that we have a strength of about 81,000 personnel.”

‘Visible policing’

The L-G advised the police personnel to be present among people on a 24x7 basis and said visible policing helps prevent crime by deterring criminals.

Flagging the shortcomings in investigations, the L-G said, “Loopholes that lead to undue acquittals, chargesheets that are insufficient and lack merit, and investigations that stretch for years together are a cause for great concern.” He said that such loopholes weaken the public’s confidence in the police.