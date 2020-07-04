Animal rights activist and her team ‘assaulted’ in Rani Bagh

A 33-year-old animal rights activist and founder of NGO ‘Neighbourhood Woof’ Ayesha Christina was allegedly assaulted by locals in Outer Delhi Rani Bagh area on Friday night. The police have registered a case and begun probe.

Ms. Christina, who is empanelled by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for sterilisation of stray dogs, was visiting Rishi Vihar in Rani Bagh with her team when the incident happened.

She said that she and her team were accompanied by a local for catching and sterilising stray dogs in the area. “There were some unfriendly dogs and we were about to catch the last one when a father-son duo came and started questioning one of my team members very rudely. He just told them that they can speak to me instead,” she said.

‘Questioned our work’

Subsequently, when Ms. Ayesha asked the duo, they allegedly started shouting and abusing her and the team and questioned their work saying “we can even steal their children like this”.

The matter was aggravated when locals gathered and allegedly surrounded the team and vandalised their vehicle. They also hurt them. “We ran for our lives, else they would have either killed us or at least thrashed us brutally,” she said.

Viral video

Ms. Christina, bleeding, reached Azadpur police station from where she did a Facebook live and alleged that she wasn’t able to meet the senior police officers and her complaint wasn’t being taken. The video went viral on social media.

On Saturday, Ms. Christina lodged her complaint at Rani Bagh police station as the place of incident came under their jurisdiction.

The police said that three PCR calls were received on Friday night regarding a quarrel between two parties — members of NGO and locals of Rishi Nagar. When the police reached the spot, they said, it was revealed the member of NGO had come to catch stray dogs and in view of late night hours, “local residents enquired about their identities on which a heated argument started and a scuffle followed,” they said.

The police claimed that members of the NGO tried to flee in their car and three locals were hit by the car who got injured. Medical examination of four members of NGO and three locals was conducted. The police said that based on Ms. Christina’s complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered.

“Police procedures needs to be more accessible and more awareness on animal birth control needs to be carried out for such incidents to stop,” she said adding that this is not the first time she has been assaulted.