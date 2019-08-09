Anil Baijal takes stock of Delhi Police housing, office amenities

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed Delhi Police housing, amenities at police stations and field offices and the status of police station buildings at a law and order meeting chaired by him at Raj Niwas.

Delhi Police made a detailed presentation in this regard at the meeting which was attended by the Delhi Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and senior officials from the Delhi Police top brass.

“At the outset, the L-G was informed about the accommodation of constabulary and their satisfaction levels, including future planning regarding housing. Delhi Police is pursuing the revival of Delhi Police Housing Corporation for minor civil works of Delhi Police,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

“Currently, the satisfaction level of housing in Delhi Police is 18.83% [i.e. percentage of housing available to sanctioned strength]. It was informed that 701 quarters are under construction, 491 are being sourced from the DDA and proposal of 4,865 staff quarters at Dheerpur is being followed up. It was informed that all future projects of Delhi Police will have 30% components of housing,” the statement said further.

Mr. Baijal directed Delhi Police to expedite its efforts to augment housing satisfaction level for its staff and monitoring of projects of housing and police station buildings every month, the statement also said.

He also urged senior officers to inspect police stations periodically for checking the status of these facilities and to ensure their good condition.

“Since policing has an extremely demanding work environment filled with danger, ambiguities and conflicts, interventions are required to help officers deal with this difficult and stressful occupation. Therefore, the L-G advised the Commissioner of Police to explore implementation of mandatory ‘Annual Health Check up Scheme’ in respect of Delhi Police personnel apart from other ongoing measures to manage stress levels and health issues related to it,” the statement added.