Angry over ‘slap’, brothers stab man to death

July 25, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur area, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday. A senior police officer said, the victim had earlier slapped one of the accused men, who are brothers, following which they attacked him.

The police received a PCR call on Sunday around 11.30 p.m. about the incident. A person, identified as Shyam Gupta, was stabbed with a knife and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that by the time the police reached the hospital, Shyam, a resident of Jaitpur, was declared dead, DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said.

The police have recorded the statement of Shyam’s brother, Gopal, who was an eyewitness. An officer said the victim, along with his friend Shyam Bhaghel, had opened a transport agency named ‘Bhaghel Tour and Travels’ at Shukar Bazar Road.

According to Mr. Gopal, around 11.45 p.m., while he was standing outside his home, he heard a loud noise. He told the police that when he rushed towards the office of Bhaghel Tour and Travels, he saw two persons — Rajender and Gulshan — arguing with his brother.

Rajender held Shyam from behind, and Gulshan took out a knife and stabbed him, an officer said, adding that Shyam fell on the ground and the accused fled from the spot.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation was under way, the DCP added.