Angry over losing job, driver kills DU teacher’s wife

10 November 2021 02:00 IST

Accused admitted to strangulating and electrocuting the woman: police

The wife of a Delhi University assistant professor was allegedly killed by a former employee who wanted to take revenge on her for losing his job, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused has been identified as Rakesh, 31, a resident of Sant Nagar, who worked as a taxi driver. The victim, 32-year-old Pinki, was found dead in a flat on the fourth floor of a building in Sant Nagar.

The police said that a constable posted at the Burari police station saw Rakesh “roaming around nervously” around 7 p.m. on Monday. On being questioned, Rakesh allegedly told the constable that he had killed his sister-in-law. The constable took him to the police station and lodged a DD entry. A police team then reached the flat and found Pinki’s body lying on the bed. A murder case was registered.

During interrogation, Rakesh told the police that he knew the professor, Virender Kumar, for the past three years and considered him his elder brother. Prof. Kumar had given Rakesh a car to drive as a taxi and also offered his family a room to stay on the top floor of the building. Rakesh said he didn’t take regular monthly salary from Prof. Kumar but asked for money whenever he needed.

Prof. Kumar got married to Pinky in February this year. She started having fights with Rakesh and his wife due to which they had to move out of the building. Rakesh also lost his job, the police said. Pinky and Mr Kumar also fought over the issue.

Rakesh blamed Pinki for his condition. On Monday evening, he went to the professor’s residence in a drunken state and strangled his wife. He then electrocuted Pinki to ensure that she was dead, Rakesh allegedly told the police. Prof. Kumar had gone to a hospital with his mother for her medical check-up when the incident happened.

“The fact of electrocution shall be verified after postmortem of the deceased,” the police said.

Pinki’s family had submitted a complaint at the Burari police station regarding a threat to her life in August this year.

The police said that further investigation is under way.