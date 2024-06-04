GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anganwadis shut till June 30 as heatwave prevails in Delhi   

Published - June 04, 2024 12:20 am IST -  New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 The Delhi government has ordered the closure of all anganwadis till June 30 and asked officials to step up arrangements at night shelters in view of the ongoing heatwave.

Delhi has a total of 10,897 anganwadis, which provide a range of services such as supplementary nutrition, pre-schooling, non-formal education, health check-ups, immunisation, referral services and nutritional education.

 Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision has been taken for the safety and well-being of the beneficiaries. 

 “Supplementary nutrition food items will be delivered directly on beneficiaries’ doorsteps,” he said in post on X.

Currently, 6,43,760 beneficiaries receive supplementary nutrition food through these centres.

 Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took stock of arrangements at night shelters. 

 “I have issued instructions to the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to inspect all the night shelters on a war footing. Wherever any deficiency found, it should be rectified immediately,” said Mr. Bharadwaj. 

 

