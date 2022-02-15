Anganwadi workers ‘warned of govt. action’ over WhatsApp

Protest, demanding higher wages, enters 16th day

Scores of anganwadi workers who have been protesting near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, have received letters from the Delhi government threatening them of action if they do not join work, according to letters and messages seen by The Hindu. Interestingly, the workers are organising the protest mainly through WhatsApp with the government officials also sending back warnings on the same platform.

The Delhi government had given smartphones to anganwadi workers for free in 2019 to enter data online. They are now using the same phones to organise the protest.

Demanding higher wages, hundreds of women anganwadi workers and helpers under the banner of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union have been on an indefinite strike for the past 16 days near Mr. Kejriwal’s residence in north Delhi.

Departmental proceedings

A letter sent to anganwadi workers in Shiva Vihar on Monday by the Child Development Project Officer read, “As per orders, you should immediately report to your anganwadi centres... Else file will be sent to the headquarters for departmental proceedings against you.”

Letters with the exact same words was sent to another group in Prem Nagar too, as per WhatsApp conversations seen by The Hindu.

In a message on a WhatsApp group, a supervisor has told workers that they won’t be paid for the days they’re protesting and not attending work. On Tuesday, on another WhatsApp group of Seemapuri area, a supervisor sent individual letters to at least 47 anganwadi workers and workers warning them of action against them for not attending work.

There are around 20,000 anganwadi workers and helpers in the city. When asked about district officials sending letters to workers, Director of Department of Women and Child Development, Rashmi Singh, said: “We have not issued any letter or notice to workers from the headquarters, but I don’t know about district levels. We have issued a notice for a meeting with the anganwadi workers on May 21 and the Minister will also be a part of it.”

Trying to end strike

The Delhi government has been trying end the strike since it began on January 31, again chiefly through WhatsApp. In the first week of the protest, a senior official of the department wrote on a WhatsApp group with lower officials, “Plz convey them that we r genuinely and seriously trying hard to resolve their issue, if still they don’t want cooperate... they must be ready for mass termination [sic]“.

In a voice message sent on the group, the same officer said in Hindi, “On one side there is the union and on the other side you have to open the anganwadi and fail the protest. This strike has to be failed and it’s your responsibility. Don’t play into their hands. Open the anganwadi centres.”

When asked about the audio, a senior official said, “Some workers wanted to open the anganwadi centres and they were being threatened by the ones on the strike and it was then the audio was sent. The ones who are willing should be allowed to work and open centres.”

Meanwhile, the workers have stepped up the protest and have started protesting outside offices of different AAP MLAs too. On Tuesday, they protested outside AAP MLA Dilip Pandey’s office. On Monday, they protested outside AAP MLA Haji Yunus.