Anganwadi workers protest on AAP headquarters premises

They demonstrated against illegal termination of 884 workers and imposition of ESMA

The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union protests on AAP headquarters premises in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

They demonstrated against illegal termination of 884 workers and imposition of ESMA

A group of anganwadi workers, under the banner of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, protested on the AAP headquarters premises in the national capital on Wednesday.

The workers raised “ Farjiwal sharam karo, sharam karo” slogans and refused to leave the premises, due to which a scheduled press conference was also delayed.

“We protested, firstly, against the illegal termination of 884 anganwadi workers, and secondly, against the imposition of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prohibit strike by anganwadi workers for six months,” said union president Shivani Kaul.

She said, from January till now, apart from the workers who were terminated, many others who are currently working have not been paid their honorarium.

No comment from AAP

When contacted, a AAP spokesperson did not offer a comment.

The anganwadi workers had gone on a strike for 38 days from January 31 to March 9. The strike was suspended after the government enforced ESMA and prohibited the strike.

“The BJP and AAP together enforced the ESMA to end our strike. We had moved the High Court against it and also challenged the termination of workers too. The Delhi government is represented by senior lawyers who take 20 lakhs for a sitting. The government should be instead giving this money to the workers,” Ms. Kaul said.