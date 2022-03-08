Anganwadi workers intensify protest

Protesting anganwadi workers have intensified their indefinite strike, shifting their protest site to right outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in north Delhi.

Hundreds of women anganwadi workers and helpers, under the banner of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU), have been protesting near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in north Delhi for the past 36 days. The workers have been demanding that the honorarium of workers and helpers be increased to ₹25,000 and ₹20,000 respectively, and their services be regularised with retirement benefits.

However, this protest was on the main road, about 300-400 metres away from the CM’s residence and only during the day. On Sunday, the workers moved into the Flag Staff Marg but were stopped by the police from reaching near the CM’s house. But they are now closer to his residence.

The workers have not left the area since Sunday, as per the DSAWHU. On Sunday night too, there were more than 100 women sleeping outside Mr. Kejriwal’s house, the union said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said adequate security arrangements have been made at the protest site with sufficient barricades installed. Any security breach in this regard will be accordingly curbed.

On February 24, the Delhi government had announced that they had raised the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers to ₹12,720 and ₹6,810 respectively. However, the protesting workers rejected the honorarium revision, saying the hike was “too little” and said they would continue their strike outside the CM’s residence.