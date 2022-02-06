Anganwadi workers burn CM’s effigy

Anganwadi workers who have been protesting for higher wages for the past six days, burnt an effigy of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

“The aganwadi workers of Delhi have been on an indefinite strike for the last six days. Arvind Kejriwal has been touring the poll-bound States of Goa and Punjab, completely ignoring the thousands of anganwadi caregivers protesting outside his residence for the past six days,” the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union said in statement.

Shivani Kaul, state president of the union said a team of anganwadi workers will go to Goa on Sunday and “expose Arvind Kejriwal and AAP”.