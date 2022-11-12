Anganwadi workers’ body to snub BJP, AAP in MCD elections

The union has sought reinstatement of 884 anganwadi workers whose services were terminated by the Delhi government in March

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 12, 2022 01:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union during a protest. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

After being fired from her job as an anganwadi worker by the Delhi government in March, Anita, a widow and a mother of two children, is struggling to make ends meet.

The 35-year-old, who earned her living as an anganwadi worker for 15 years, now works as a domestic help in three houses. “Still, I’ve had to borrow about ₹30,000 from my relatives since March. Many anganwadi workers like me are suffering,” says Anita.

The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) on Thursday announced that 22,000 anganwadi workers, their relatives and friends will boycott both the BJP and AAP in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The union’s key demand is the reinstatement of 884 workers like Anita, whose services were terminated by the Delhi government for going on a strike and boycotting work for 38 days earlier this year demanding an increase in their salary, among other issues

“We had filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court in this matter. The case is pending and the court has imposed a stay on any fresh recruitment to replace these 884 terminations,” said Shivani Kaul, president, DSAWHU.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She warned that the union will again go on a strike and boycott work if the Delhi government does not heed its demands.

“Every anganwadi worker in Delhi has pledged to impose a complete ban on the entry of candidates and workers of these two parties [BJP and AAP] in their respective areas. Today, these two are trying to sling mud at each other to win the MCD polls. However, when it comes to repression of workers’ rights, both are seen hand in hand,” Ms. Kaul added.

She also said that the Delhi government’s spending on advertisement in the past 10 years has increased 44 times. Ms. Kaul said that the government faces no fund crunch while announcing big salary hikes for the city’s MLAs but is not ready to pay the minimum wages to anganwadi workers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app