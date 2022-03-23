Anganwadi union to intensify stir against AAP, BJP

‘Will respond to gimmicks by intensifying boycott campaign’

Anganwadi workers will protest outside AAP and BJP offices for getting their demands met and will not fall for the BJP’s “crocodile tears”, Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) said on Tuesday.

DSAWHU president Shivani Kaul said that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday shed “crocodile tears” over the imposition of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on the strike of anganwadi workers and the alleged termination of 991 anganwadi workers.

“But the truth is that without the orders of the BJP and the Central government, neither the Lieutenant-Governor could have imposed the ESMA, nor could there have been a termination of 991 anganwadi workers,” Ms. Kaul said., adding that these actions were taken jointly by the BJP and AAP against the anganwadi staff.

“We have decided that in response to these gimmicks, the boycott campaign against both AAP and the BJP will be carried out at an even more rapid pace and in a more intensive and extensive manner,” she said.

Hundreds of women anganwadi workers had protested near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house for 38 days from January 31. The strike was suspended on March 9 after the government invoked the ESMA and prohibited their strike for the next six months. Following this, the women temporarily suspended their strike; many centres reopened and several went back to work.

The protesters were demanding that the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers be raised to ₹25,000 and ₹20,000 respectively, and their services be regularised with retirement benefits.

On February 24, the Delhi government announced that they had increased the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers to ₹12,720 and ₹6,810 respectively. However, saying the hike was “too little”, the protesting workers’ rejected the honorarium revision and said they will continue their strike outside the Chief Minister’s residence.