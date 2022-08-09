Anganwadi protesters allege police brutality

August 09, 2022 01:46 IST

Police deny any force being used on demonstrators

Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) members, protesting outside the L-G house on Monday, alleged that the police resorted to violence and brutality against them.

They also alleged that women workers were “manhandled” by police at the behest of the BJP and AAP.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, meanwhile, denied any force being used on the protesters by the police personnel. He denied the allegations made by the workers.

The protesters were demanding reinstatement of 884 workers, whose services were terminated during and after a 38-day protest earlier this year. They also called for a rollback of Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), which has banned such protests till September.

“We met the L-G on July 16. He had assured us that he will look into the matter. But nothing has happened till now. We had gone to meet him again today regarding it,” said union president Shivani Kaul.

“The Delhi police repeatedly resorted to violence and force against protesting women. When the women workers did not succumb to the threats of the police, the officers, including policemen, forced the women into police vehicles,” an official statement from the union read.

Threw away phones

They alleged that phones of some women, who were recording the “police brutality”, were thrown away by the police.

“Anganwadi workers will not be cowed into submission by the cowardly threats of the Delhi police. Today, even though the police has brutally violated our right to raise questions, we will stage a protest again at the L-G house very soon,” Ms. Kaul said.