Andaman and Nicobar tribes under heavy security

After nine persons, who visited Delhi from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands earlier this month, tested positive for COVID-19, the authorities have stepped up security near the areas in the islands that are inhabited by indigenous tribes.

An officer said out of the 10 persons who tested positive in the islands, nine of them visited Delhi to attend an event in Nizamuddin and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24. The tenth infected person is the wife of one of the patients. The Andaman police and the administration have made arrangements to keep the infected people in quarantine. They were part of a religious gathering in Delhi earlier this month, attended anti-CAA protests and also visited Old Delhi, said officials.

“One of the persons was put under home quarantine but his wife got infected. We have quarantined the couple. Except for the people who attended the religious congregation in Delhi, no other person has been found infected,” the officer added.

Director-General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dependra Pathak, said: “All of the suspected persons were screened at the Port Blair airport and shifted to quarantine. We sought help from the health department and later it was found that they went to Delhi for the religious meeting.”

Mr. Pathak added that they are strictly following MHA guidelines and implementing a complete lockdown.

When asked about the safety of isolated tribes, he said tribal habitats are no-go areas and attract severe prosecution. Further, movement of people or vehicles has been stopped even near their habitats. For instance, the ATR passing through the forests has been closed.