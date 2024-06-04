GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Anand’s resignation only communication from CM to Delhi L-G when out on bail’

Published - June 04, 2024 12:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Raaj Kumar Anand contested the Lok Sabha poll on a BSP ticket from New Delhi.

| Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu the resignation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government Minister Raaj Kumar Anand following the recommendation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a Raj Niwas source said on Monday.

According to sources in Raj Niwas, this was the only official communication they received from the Chief Minister while he was out of jail on an interim bail granted by the Supreme Court while hearing his plea against his arrest in a case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The CM returned to Tihar Jail on Sunday after the expiration of his 21-day interim bail on June 1.

Mr. Kumar — who served as the Minister for Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare and Cooperatives — had quit ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, alleging the diversion of funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for other purposes. He contested the Lok Sabha election from New Delhi on a BSP ticket.

A member of Mr. Anand’s team said they have not yet received any formal information regarding the acceptance of his resignation.

Porfolios with CM now

A Raj Niwas source said Mr. Kejriwal did not allocate the portfolios held by Mr. Anand to any other Minister.

“Now, all these departments will automatically go to the Chief Minister, who is in jail,” the source said, adding that the process of sending the resignation to the President got delayed as Mr. Kejriwal was lodged in jail.

Another source said Mr. Kejriwal did not send any file pertaining to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi mayoral elections to the L-G. Mayoral polls were scheduled to take place in April but were postponed.

