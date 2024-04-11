‘Anand exit shows CM’s arrest was BJP scheme to break AAP’

April 11, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stung by its leader Raaj Kumar Anand resigning as Delhi Minister and quitting the party as well on Wednesday, said its stand that party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest was “nothing but a scheme by the BJP to use the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to break the party” was now vindicated.

The BJP reacted saying that Mr. Anand had answered the call of his own conscience and resigned.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a press meet, said that the party believed that Mr. Anand may have been threatened to quit AAP. “Time and again we said that the intention behind arresting Arvind Kejriwal was to break the party... Many think that we will call Mr. Anand dishonest... We will not say any such thing… Not everyone is Sanjay Singh. I believe he was scared,” he said.

Addressing a press meet soon after Mr. Anand resigned, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP, alleging it was misusing probe agencies against AAP MLAs and Ministers.

‘ED raid against Anand’

The Rajya Sabha MP recalled that the BJP called Mr. Anand corrupt after a raid was conducted against him by the ED in November last year. “But now it will welcome him into its fold with garlands,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the resignation is the “beginning of the end of a story of misleading the people which Mr. Kejriwal started in 2011 with the anti-corruption movement”. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the resignation also shows that many AAP leaders are feeling “suffocated” because corruption has been “institutionalised” in the party.

(With inputs from agencies)

