Anand Vihar RRTS station to be built one level below ground level

Existing foundation of Metro infrastructure was coming in the way of construction of the RRTS corridor

Existing foundation of Metro infrastructure was coming in the way of construction of the RRTS corridor

The upcoming Anand Vihar RRTS station, which is part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, will be constructed only one level below the ground level for seamless and easy movement of passengers from one mode of transport to another, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NRCTC) announced here on Wednesday.

Most underground stations, the NCRTC stated, are usually two levels deep. In the preliminary detailed project report, the station was planned to be constructed at 15 metres below the ground.

However, the existing foundation of Metro infrastructure was coming in the way of the construction of the RRTS corridor, so, it was decided to redesign the Anand Vihar RRTS station as an 8-metre-deep station with the concourse level shifted to the ground level.

“After the redesigning, the station is now being constructed just below the basement of the existing metro station of Anand Vihar,” the NCRTC stated.

New design beneficial

“This new design of the station will also be beneficial for the elderly, children, handicapped and those passengers who will be travelling with luggage. They wouldn’t have to walk or climb much to catch the RRTS trains,” it added.

Construction has reached the platform-level on some of the stations located on the 17-km-long priority section of the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, according to the NCRTC.

Around 14 km of the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is in Delhi of which 9.22 km is elevated and 4.28 km underground. Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok are elevated while Anand Vihar is the only underground station.

Civil work on the priority section, the NCRTC said, is nearing completion; with trial runs on the priority section expected to begin towards the end of 2022, this section is expected to be commissioned for the public by 2023.