Anaj Mandi has turned into a hub of illegal manufacturing units

Once a large grain market, Anaj Mandi, over the years has turned into a hub of illegal manufacturing units.

Anaj Mandi is located on Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi-6 where more than 500 illegal manufacturing units are operating from residential buildings.

Narrow lanes, tangled wires, encroachments, unauthorised parking, and the terrace being used to store raw material are some of the common sights in Anaj Mandi, said the locals. “The residents have illegally extended their balconies and hence the electricity wires run directly overhead. Most of the owners of these buildings have left the area and rented out it for commercial activities. The workers live in a very inhumane condition inside the buildings but don’t have other options as it saves their rent,” said Mohammad Iqbal, a local. After the fire tragedy, when media persons went to the area, they were opposed by the locals while clicking pictures. “Even policemen do not dare to enter these buildings. The locals always stand united against any government agency that plan action in the area. People fear of getting exposed by media,” said another local.

The area is packed with furniture stores, butcheries and tyre shops. Irfaan, a local, said illegal manufacturing units have mushroomed in the area with the “help” of police and administration. He said fire incidents due to electrical short circuits are common in the area because most of the manufacturing units consume more than the sanction electricity load. The area attracts manufacturers from various locations as it is close to wholesale markets like Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Ballimaran and its close proximity to railway station also help these manufacturers to transport their articles, said Irfaan.

An owner of a manufacturing unit said the labourers come from Bihar and U.P. and earn a salary of ₹8,000-12,000 per month. A labourer is assigned a task to get more workers from his village and he gets an incentive for the same. “We offer them accommodation in the factories and for this, their working hours also increase,” said the owner.