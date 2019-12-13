Anaj Mandi fire: HC seeks reply on plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a petition alleging that child labourers were employed at Anaj Mandi factory where a fire incident on Sunday claimed 43 lives.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notice to the Central government, Delhi government, police and the State of Bihar on the plea by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA).

Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, appearing for BBA, sought directions to the authorities to enquire into the number of children who were employed at the factory and to also provide police protection to the injured children who are admitted in hospitals.

BBA has also sought a direction to the authorities to enquire into the angle of trafficking and child labour and submit reports.

It claimed that it has interacted with the minors, who have been admitted in hospitals with burn injuries, and their relatives and that they have confirmed that they worked at the factory and were caught in the fire.

BBA has also alleged that one of the injured minors has disappeared from the burns ward of Lok Nayak Hospital and claimed that it “indicated involvement of child traffickers”. It has sought directions to the police to trace the missing child.

It further claimed that most of the children hail from Bihar from where they are brought here by traffickers to work in factories.

“The petitioner’s representatives found questionable persons at the hospital where the children are admitted, with special interest in the children rescued from the Anaj Mandi fire, who are possibly middlemen/traffickers who had brought the children to Delhi for work from their native villages,” the plea has claimed.

The NGO has also alleged that employment of child labour at the factory was with the knowledge of State authorities who are “attempting to cover it up”.