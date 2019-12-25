Anaj Mandi blaze:toll climbs to 45

The death toll in the Anaj Mandi fire incident has climbed to 45 as the last injured person succumbed to burn injuries, the police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that 25-year-old Sajjad, a resident of Muradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to serious burn injuries during treatment at LNJP Hospital.

He was rescued from the third floor of the building by firefighters. The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

The deceased was the last injured person admitted in a hospital. All other injured have been discharged.

On December 8, a fire raged through a building in central Delhi’s Anaj Mandi killing 43 and injuring 16. It was found that commercial activities were being illegally conducted in the residential building. There were no fire fighting equipment, alarms, safety measures or safe exits in the building.

The building owner and his manager have been sent to judicial custody.

The police said that except for the fire and labour departments, no other office has responded to their letter seeking verification of the licences and other clearances issued to the building.

“The fire department said that the building does not have a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC); the labour department said they did not even know there was a manufacturing unit in the building,” the officer added.

The District Magistrate, National Green Tribunal and north civic body have all ordered separate inquiries into the fire. “We have recorded the statement of seven survivors,” said the officer.