An unusual I’d at quarantine centre

A member of Tabhlighi Jamaat at a quarantine centre in Sultanpuri in the Capital.

Two inmates book tickets hoping to return home on May 27

For those stuck at Sultanpuri quarantine centre, this I’d-ul-Fitr’s only highlight was a special lunch with a sweet dish.

Sharfuddin, a technician, and Abdul Ishaq (63), a retired government employee — both from Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ Port Blair — started their day by wishing each other ‘Id Mubarak’ and that was it.

“There are three groups who have been brought here [quarantine centre] who are still positive. So, we don’t have communication with them. The staffers here didn’t wish. It was just another normal day,” said Sharfuddin.

The two called their families back home and exchanged greetings over the phone. For Sharfuddin, the call was also without video because he doesn’t possess a smart phone and didn’t ask Ishaq for help. “They are all together there, but we are alone here. It’s been two months now,” said Ishaq.

Special lunch

Sharfuddin said that his family back home is only cooking dishes and not visiting or inviting relatives. For them, the only thing that stood out was the lunch.

“A bunch of volunteers associated with Nizamuddin Markaz has been attending to our needs from outside the gate. On I’d, they brought chapatis, sabzi and kheer for us,” said Ishaq.

The duo and others from Port Blair, who are residing in different quarantine centres, have booked their tickets back home for May 27 but they aren’t sure if they’ll be able to catch the flight.

Anxious wait

However, they are anxiously waiting. “We have been allowed to go and we have booked our tickets. However, we are hearing reports that flights are being cancelled. We are not sure if we’ll be able to go. We are hoping for the best,” Ishaq said.

