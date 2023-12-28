An ode to roses

December 28, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

Fully bloomed roses, standing in all their glory are always a sight to behold. The capital’s much awaited annual All-India Winter Rose Show is a rose lover’s dream.

Organised over the weekend by the Rose Society of India in collaboration with the The New Delhi Municipal Corporation, the two-day event showcased 70 varieties of roses across 85 exhibits, More than 200 ,individuals and institutions from across the country participated in the event, which was started in 1961.

The show also hosted competitions for , flower arrangement and the best roses grown. The rose competition is divided into 25 categories which garners attention from plant lovers and institutions alike. This year the competitors included TERI, IARI and the Medical Institute of Chandigarh. “The rose show has always been a popular event; and this year the number of participants far exceeded our expectations,” says Dr. Markandey Singh, Vice President of the society.

Some of the special attractions at the show were the greenhouse-grown roses and those grown without soil, showcasing the creativity and commitment involved in rose cultivation.

On the occasion, there were floral arrangements by the Delhi chapter of Ohana School of Ikebana, a Japanese school of flower arranging that originated over a century ago as moribana, a type of ikebana where flowers are arranged in a wide-mouthed bowl.

Suraj Singh, a gardener who has been working with the NDMC for 10 years, shares his happiness over the enthusiastic public participation. He is happy to see children coming and learning about various types of roses.

“Gardening is my bread and butter, but I also love enjoy my job. It not only helps the environment, but also makes life more beautiful. Ye ek shauq se karne hothe hai (you have to do it for passion. ),” he says.