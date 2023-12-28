GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

An ode to roses

The All-India Winter Rose Show organised by the Rose Society of India this year, was a treat to the eyes, and the heart

December 28, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

Neha Rajive
Rose Society of India show

Rose Society of India show | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fully bloomed roses, standing in all their glory are always a sight to behold. The capital’s much awaited annual All-India Winter Rose Show is a rose lover’s dream.

Organised over the weekend by the Rose Society of India in collaboration with the The New Delhi Municipal Corporation, the two-day event showcased 70 varieties of roses across 85 exhibits, More than 200 ,individuals and institutions from across the country participated in the event, which was started in 1961.

The show also hosted competitions for , flower arrangement and the best roses grown. The rose competition is divided into 25 categories which garners attention from plant lovers and institutions alike. This year the competitors included TERI, IARI and the Medical Institute of Chandigarh. “The rose show has always been a popular event; and this year the number of participants far exceeded our expectations,” says Dr. Markandey Singh, Vice President of the society.

The Rose Society of India

The Rose Society of India | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Some of the special attractions at the show were the greenhouse-grown roses and those grown without soil, showcasing the creativity and commitment involved in rose cultivation.

On the occasion, there were floral arrangements by the Delhi chapter of Ohana School of Ikebana, a Japanese school of flower arranging that originated over a century ago as moribana, a type of ikebana where flowers are arranged in a wide-mouthed bowl.

Suraj Singh, a gardener who has been working with the NDMC for 10 years, shares his happiness over the enthusiastic public participation. He is happy to see children coming and learning about various types of roses.

“Gardening is my bread and butter, but I also love enjoy my job. It not only helps the environment, but also makes life more beautiful. Ye ek shauq se karne hothe hai (you have to do it for passion. ),” he says.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / society / lifestyle and leisure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.